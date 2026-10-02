The Russia Report

From the editor

Russia has been attacking civilians mercilessly in Kyiv in particular this week, but at the same time it is committing some of its worst atrocities of the war with the ongoing blockade of the occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast, where many of the 2,000 remaining residents are on the brink of starvation. Shahed drones have slammed into buildings and infrastructure in the capital, including the National Academy of Sciences on Monday, where people had to climb out of windows to escape a fire and administrative assistant Natalia Bukalo died, and this morning also hitting bridges.

Drone footage of Oleshky shows the extent of the devastation in the blockaded city

People struggling to survive in Oleshky on the front line near Ukrainian-controlled territory told ABC News about careful rationing of remaining food supplies, a chronic shortage of medication and having to move from one abandoned house to the next to escape drone attacks and marauding Russian troops. “The blockade is complete,” one message said. “Endless drones, fires. Like a horror movie.” On Sunday Ukraine delivered four tonnes of food to 100 locations in the city using drones. One woman described on Instagram how her 67-year-old mother had escaped from Oleshky on foot, walking 20 km on mined roads, where cars and people are constantly targeted by drones, and had made it to Kyiv. Russian sources have posted footage of the bodies of Oleshky residents who went searching for food on the road.

In Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, Russian troops have reportedly suffered a heavy defeat and been forced to surrender en masse and retreat in disarray. Many blame their own commanders for leaving them with no food or water, so that some resorted to drinking their own urine. The officers are said to have taken the radios and run away, while ordering the men not to retreat. “I don’t understand where the billions from all these funds and other bullshit that creates the appearance of fierce support for the front go. Where? Show me! I’ve never seen any of it on the front lines, and I’m talking about the bullshit they’re throwing at us!”, one soldier in the area wrote on Telegram. “The disaster near Lyman has once again laid bare all the rot in our army - the monstrous chasm between those who are actually fighting and the staff rats who are ‘leading’ this war,” another wrote. “The system is set up so that a combat-ready, thinking officer will never make it to the top in his entire life.”

Another typical story came from a captured Russian soldier who spoke on video about his treatment by a commanding officer. Mikhail Fomin from Ulan-Ude, call sign Kipish, had been facing 15 years in prison for various crimes when he signed up to fight in Ukraine. He was captured and exchanged back to Russia, but sent to fight again. He and other Russian soldiers were sent on an assault across an open field, during which most of them went missing and Fomin was wounded. Despite this his commander forced him to keep advancing and threatened to kill him if he retreated. He was captured for a second time while sitting in a dugout.

Yesterday, speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow, Vladimir Putin denied that Russia started the war. “The truth is that we didn’t want to fight and didn’t start the fighting. Rather, a war was brought upon us,” he said. “There was no need to encourage aggressive nationalism and Russophobia in Ukraine for years in order to turn it into a tool against Russia. There was no need for NATO to begin military development of our historical territories in the interests of the organisation itself or to plan bases there. There was no need to push radicals in Kyiv towards a coup, and then pump the essentially illegally-created regime as a result with a variety of offensive weapons.” Putin also threatened to use nuclear weapons if Kaliningrad were to come under attack.

Russians have insulated themselves fully from the truth for many years now and Putin is the leader of the self-delusion. The war becomes more and more grotesque as it goes on, but they know no other direction to go in. Russia’s next goal is to make Ukrainians suffer as much as possible this winter. As always this should only make Ukraine’s allies more determined to help the country and its people resist, because making concessions to Russia means giving in to a fascist totalitarianism that would destroy all of Europe if it could.

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Russia kills more civilians in Ukraine, former political prisoner killed on front lines

A Russian strike on a residential building in Kyiv last night killed one person and injured two others. On Wednesday Russian attacks killed three people and injured five others in the capital. One of those killed was a Kyivteploenergo employee who was working on the city’s heating system at the time. On the same day Russian attacks killed two people and injured 17 others in Sumy Oblast, killed two people and injured one other in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killed one person in Mykolaiv Oblast and killed one person and injured four others in Kherson Oblast.

On Tuesday night a Russian strike on a home in Kyiv Oblast killed a 14-year-old boy and injured his parents. The family had moved there from Sumy Oblast in an attempt to escape the Russian attacks. At least two other people were killed and five others were injured in the same attack on Kyiv and the region. On Sunday night Russian strikes on Kyiv Oblast killed two people, including an Azerbaijani citizen, and a Russian strike on an office building in Dnipro killed three people and injured 12 others. Also on Sunday a Russian attack on a residential district of Shabelkivka in Donetsk Oblast killed an 85-year-old woman, and a Russian attack on Sumy killed two people, including a 16-year-old girl, while a Russian attack on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia killed one person and injured another.

On Saturday night Russian attacks on Kharkiv and the region killed two people and injured seven others, and killed one person and injured two others in Odesa. Last Friday a Russian drone struck a vehicle carrying energy workers in Odesa Oblast, killing one person and injuring another. Also on Friday a funeral was held in Kyiv for civic activist Mykola Karpiuk, 62, who was killed on the front lines in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sep. 19. Karpiuk was captured by Russia’s FSB in 2014 and was sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison in 2016. He was released in a prisoner exchange in 2019.

Ukraine strikes more targets in Russia

Ukrainian drones struck oil facilities in Samara and Volgograd Oblast and other targets across Russia in the past 24 hours, Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X this morning. “We are giving justified responses to Russia’s escalation with our own long-range sanctions. Important results are achieved practically every day,” he wrote. “Successful operations were carried out in the Black Sea and in the Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd, Samara, and Krasnodar regions, targeting airfields, industrial facilities, oil refineries, a missile and space center, and an ammunition depot belonging to the occupiers.” Last Friday night Ukrainian drones struck two industrial facilities in Krasnodar Krai, starting fires and reportedly killing three people and injuring two others, and also attacked targets in Rostov Oblast, injuring five people.

Estonia blames Russia for arson attack on robotics firm

Estonia has officially blamed Russia for an arson attack on the Milrem defence industry company on August 15. Margo Palloson, the director general of the country’s internal security service, KAPO, said in a statement that the incident was a “deliberate pre-planned act commissioned by Russian security services.” Milrem Robotics supplies Ukraine with unmanned military vehicles. The suspects were apprehended shortly after the incident and are in custody, Palloson said.

“Since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, KAPO and its partners have identified and apprehended more than 20 individuals involved in kinetic attacks carried out on behalf of Russian security services,” the statement said. “Russia continues to seek opportunities to conduct acts of sabotage and other hostile activities across Europe. Individuals recruited for such operations may be misled or manipulated and may be given false or fabricated justifications for their actions in an effort to conceal the involvement of the Russian state.”

Military aircraft crashes, fighter jet shoots down Mi-8

A Tu-154 military aircraft crashed in Amur Oblast shortly after takeoff on Tuesday night, killing six people on board and injuring another. The cause was thought to be a fuel explosion. The Tu-154 is a Soviet-era three-engine jet airliner from the 1970s, still used by Russia’s military for transport and government flights long after civilian operators retired it. Yesterday a Su-35 fighter jet reportedly shot down a Mi-8 helicopter in Voronezh Oblast, mistaking it for a Ukrainian drone. Three of the helicopter’s crew members were killed.

Yabloko campaign manager and husband beaten by war vets, political scientist arrested

Drunk men who claimed to be participants in the war in Ukraine assaulted Yabloko activist Varvara Koshelova and her husband in Moscow earlier this week, calling them traitors and leaving them with cuts and bruises on their faces and concussions. Koshelova headed the campaign of Duma candidate Anna Shatunovskaya-Byurno. The attack happened at around midnight when she and her husband had arrived home in their car. Yabloko was the only anti-war party that attempted to participate in the parliamentary election, and after facing court bans and arrests of candidates it didn’t win any seats.

Political scientist Alexander Kynev, 51, who posted after the election that the United Russia party only received 20 to 30 percent of the vote in a Moscow suburb – far less than the official results – has been arrested and assaulted in custody. He was reportedly beaten severely, with his shin bones fractured in two places. He is now in jail awaiting trial for supposedly trying to sell a large quantity of drugs.

Deserting soldier sentenced for murder of woman

A court on a military base in Ulan-Ude has sentenced soldier Vasily Isanyurin to 19 years in prison for desertion, murder and robbery. Isanyurin disappeared from a military medical facility in May last year. In November, while drunk, he hit a woman with the surname Fatakhova three times on the back of the head with a log, killing her instantly, and stole her money and mobile phone. He was arrested in December.

More people sentenced for pro-Ukraine activities

A military court has sentenced 39-year-old Omsk repairman Kirill Sedykh to 17 years in a maximum-security prison for treason and calling for terrorist activity on the internet. According to prosecutors, in September 2024 Sedykh made a comment on a post about Ukraine having long-range missiles that he suggested he supported firing the missiles at defence plants in Omsk. The following day he was contacted by someone who said they were with Ukraine’s SBU intelligence service who offered him money to take pictures of the Omsk oil refinery – the largest one in Russia. Sedykh allegedly provided the photographs to the contact. In July this year the refinery was attacked by Ukrainian drones and had to shut down.

A court in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast has sentenced an unnamed woman from the village of Blahovishchenske born in 1961 to 17 years in prison for treason and possession of explosives for allegedly working for Ukrainian intelligence from December 2022. The woman took Russian citizenship after the invasion but “had a negative attitude towards the special military operation,” according to prosecutors. She communicated with her Ukrainian contact on Signal and followed instructions to pick up packages containing radios and explosives.

A court in Bryansk Oblast has sentenced truck driver Oleg Kuryaev from Moscow Oblast to 15 years in a maximum-security prison for treason for allegedly giving videos of Russian military targets to Ukraine’s military intelligence service. Kuryaev, who is married with two young children, pleaded guilty and declined to testify in court. He was jailed to await trial in August last year, after being jailed on lesser charges the previous month and tortured after his arrest for treason.

A court in Kamchatka Krai has sentenced 68-year-old Valery Dobrovolsky to 14 years in a maximum-security prison for treason for allegedly communicating with representatives of Ukraine’s SBU. Dobrovolsky, who has speech and cognitive impairments, was held under house arrest from March last year until his trial. He was born in Ukraine and his sons live there. He has dual Russian and Ukrainian citizenship and flew to Ukraine in 2023 to renew his Ukrainian passport, after which he returned to his village in Kamchatka.

A court in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast has sentenced Svetlana Kramchanina from Tokmak, born in 1961, to 14 years in prison for treason for donating just under 3,000 roubles ($36) to the Ukrainian armed forces in 2024. Kramchanina was arrested in January. According to prosecutors she obtained Russian citizenship in 2023 but “continued to adhere to pro-Ukrainian ideology”, “felt enmity” towards the Russian occupation and spoke out against the war.

A court in St. Petersburg has sentenced 36-year-old Yegor Gulyaev to six years in prison for “spreading fakes about the army” for three reposts on his VKontakte page that he made in 2022. One was about Russian troops firing on a convoy of women and children who were evacuating from the village of Peremoha in Kyiv Oblast; another was about Russian troops killing student Anastasia Tagirova who was taking aid to Chernihiv; and the third was about Russian troops’ violence against children described in a UN report. All three reposts were news stories by the Ukrainian agency UNIAN.

Gulyaev, who worked as a dispatcher for a car alarm service company, told the court that he had no animosity towards Russian troops but was sharing information about specific incidents, and that he was the son of an officer who had fought in Chechnya. His grandmother and godfather live in Zaporizhzhia. Gulyaev, who was arrested and jailed to await trial in November last year, said he made the reposts due to stress from worrying about his relatives. He concluded his final statement with the words: “I want to start a family with my beloved wife, I want kids, I want to help my elderly parents, and of course I want this terrible, cruel and disgusting war to end and for the long-awaited peace to come.”

Four workers killed in explosion at coal mine, one at chemicals plant

Four workers were killed and two others were injured in a fall at the Engels open pit coal mine in Yakutia on Saturday as a result of an explosion caused by the depressurisation of a water tank. The workers were engaged in welding at a backup pumping station operated by a subcontractor at the time of the incident. Authorities opened a criminal case on violations of safety regulations.

Meanwhile at least one person was killed yesterday evening and five others were missing after a series of explosions at a chemicals plant in Krasnozavodsk, Moscow Oblast. Local authorities confirmed that the incident was not the result of a drone strike.

Medical worker dies from pneumonic plague in Irkutsk Oblast

A 28-year-old woman who worked at a plague prevention centre in Irkutsk Oblast has died from pneumonic plague. She had recently returned from a work trip to Buryatia. An outbreak of plague was previously detected on the border with Mongolia. Authorities in Irkutsk Oblast said the deceased woman’s contacts had been traced and they had tested negative.