The Russia Report

The Russia Report

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Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
Oct 2

Outstanding compilation of information.

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Karena Liza's avatar
Karena Liza
Oct 2

Putin is going to Hell when he dies ⏳🔥🔥

He Knows it too, he’s afraid of death ☠️

When you sell your soul to the Devil there is a price to pay⏳⚖️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

May he burn slowly 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

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