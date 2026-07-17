The Russia Report

The Russia Report

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Behind The Curtain's avatar
Behind The Curtain
Jul 20

Putin looked isolated at that Dushanbe summit. The invasion drained his leverage faster than Central Asia diversified. Astana now hosts Chinese and Turkish pipelines Moscow never controlled.

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Libby Hudson/Kerensky's avatar
Libby Hudson/Kerensky
Jul 17

I’ve had no notifications by email since 3rd July. Similar issues with another subscription

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