The Russia Report

From the editor

Ukraine’s advances in the war are facing a setback after Volodymyr Zelensky attempted to replace popular Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov with Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko yesterday. Protesters came out on the streets of Kyiv and other cities around the country, and Fedorov, who had only been in the role for six months and was combating corruption, gave a press conference in which he described his dispute with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. Some protesters chanted “Syrskyi is the devil!” and deputy commander of the Air Force Pavlo Elizarov resigned, saying, “I joined the Defence Forces in 2022 to win, not to engage in an imitation of activities.” Rather than confirming Klymenko after Fedorov’s dismissal, Ukraine’s parliament went on a summer break, having approved Serhii Koretskyi as prime minister to take over from Yulia Svyrydenko.

Protesters in Kyiv sang the national anthem yesterday in support of Mykhailo Fedorov

“I do not need this position to be defence minister. I need this position to win the war,” 35-year-old Fedorov said in his press conference. “If we want to defeat the enemy asymmetrically, with minimal losses, we need to replace the commander-in-chief and the chief of the General Staff,” he added. In a post on X Fedorov listed 22 achievements from his short time in office, including disabling Starlink access for Russian forces, investing in robotic platforms and drones, isolating Crimea and overhauling the military procurement system.

“President Zelensky chose the comfort of the old, incompetent guard over change and a new vision. Meanwhile, General Syrskyi remains untouchable despite numerous allegations linking Skelya, a unit he personally supervises, to abuse, torture, and recruit deaths during training,” an account on X called Tatarigami_UA posted. “For once, Ukraine had a defence minister whose reforms were visibly moving in the direction the military had been asking for years and a real attempt to make soldiers’ voices reach the top,” another account called Special Kherson Cat posted. “You do not remove that kind of momentum in the middle of a war unless you have an exceptionally good reason. So far, I do not see one. This looks like a textbook self-inflicted wound: unpopular with the public, badly understood by the military, and damaging to changes that were just starting to move in the right direction. It takes real talent to make a decision this senseless.”

Francis Farrell, a reporter with the Kyiv Independent, posted on X: “After Fedorov’s explosive press conference, the focus of the protest voice in Ukraine is quickly turning from saving his post to calling for Syrskyi’s dismissal. Rightly so. Positive changes will not come without first removing the main force sabotaging the war effort.” Journalist Kateryna Lisunova posted: “The most dangerous and the most unpopular decision for all of Ukraine is to choose Syrskyi, who should have been fired a long time ago, over the modern and successful manager Fedorov. And now, even if Fedorov were saved by public pressure, I cannot imagine how much harder it would be to implement the necessary reforms in such a hostile environment.”

“I’m afraid Mykhailo Fedorov may have been the last top-tier civilian executive willing to take on the Ministry of Defense, carry out fundamental reforms, and wage a relentless fight against inefficiency and corruption, at least for the foreseeable future,” war correspondent Illia Ponomarenko posted on X. “I genuinely don’t understand how, after this, anyone else could be persuaded to step into that perpetually stagnant swamp and try to change it.”

In another post Ponomarenko wrote: “It has to be said that with this reckless escapade (one that was entirely unnecessary and seemingly pulled out of thin air) Zelensky has done serious, long-term damage to the trust of the many people who, even in the fifth year of the war, still generally supported him as the country’s wartime leader, acknowledged his undeniable successes for Ukraine on the international stage, and believed that, on balance, what he had done since February 24, 2022 had brought more benefit than harm to a country fighting for its survival. Now everything has shifted to a completely different level. The scales have tipped in the negative direction, and after this, it will be extraordinarily difficult for him to restore the positive expectations and goodwill he once enjoyed. This is undoubtedly one of the worst mistakes of his life and a moment when he revealed his darkest side.”

Zelensky meanwhile attempted to continue business as usual, hosting outgoing UK prime minister Keir Starmer in Kyiv. He appointed Yevhenii Khmara, the head of Ukraine’s SBU, as acting defence minister until parliament returns. However, the latest events have shown that Ukrainians are still ready and willing to defend their democracy at home as well as on the front lines, and if Zelensky hopes to avoid the fate of Starmer – who came under intolerable pressure due to public dissatisfaction – he will need to think carefully about his next moves.

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Russia kills more civilians in Ukraine, Ukraine continues drone strikes

Last Friday a 14-year-old boy and his 19-year-old sister were killed in the street in Kramatorsk in a Russian attack. On Saturday Russian guided aerial bombs struck a minibus and civilian infrastructure in Sumy, killing four people and injuring 17 others, and a man was killed by a Russian drone in Kherson while smoking outside his home. On Sunday three people were killed in Russian drone and artillery strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. That night two people were killed in a Russian strike in their home in Zaporizhzhia, and 11 others were injured.

On Monday Russian forces struck a civilian merchant vessel sailing under the Togolese flag while it was unloading mineral fertilisers at a port in Odesa Oblast, killing five crew members and injuring 12 others. On Tuesday three people were killed and 25 others were injured in Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast, and two people were killed and four others were injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. On Wednesday a Russian guided aerial bomb strike on Sumy killed three people and injured 17 others, and a Russian attack on Odesa killed three people and injured three others. On Thursday morning two people were killed and six injured when Russian ballistic missiles struck Kyiv. Last night two more people were killed in a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Odesa and five others were injured. Two people were also killed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and five others were injured.

Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian targets also continued this week, with Volodymyr Zelensky posting on X: “Our warriors continue imposing long-range sanctions on Russian enterprises and facilities fueling the war. An oil refinery was hit in Bashkortostan, approximately 1,300 kilometers from the front line... In the Krasnodar region, warriors of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, and the Security Service of Ukraine struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery, approximately 400 kilometers from the front line. Mid-range strikes have also delivered results. In Gelendzhik, a patrol ship and a shadow fleet tanker were hit - effective work by the Ukrainian Navy, approximately 430 kilometers from the front line. Successful strikes were also carried out against three shadow fleet tankers in the Sea of Azov.”

Opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin fined for “extremism”

A Moscow court today fined opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin 1,000 roubles ($12) for “extremism” for including a picture of Alexei Navalny in a video that he posted on social media three years ago. The ruling means that Nadezhdin, 63, will be banned from running for the State Duma, as he intended to do in September. Nadezhdin served in the Duma from 1999 to 2003 as a member of the Union of Right Forces and was a city councillor in Moscow and an associate of murdered politician Boris Nemtsov. He attempted to run in the 2024 presidential election but was banned due to alleged irregularities in the signatures of some of his supporters. Along with his latest arrest he has been designated as a foreign agent, which would also exclude him from elections. In court he required an ambulance to be called due to high blood pressure. “I’m glad that I’m alive and free,” he commented after the verdict.

Pro-Kremlin blogger Ilya Remeslo arrested

Pro-Kremlin blogger Ilya Remeslo has been arrested and faces possible charges of spreading fakes about the armed forces, which could result in a long prison sentence. In March Remeslo was forcibly held in a psychiatric hospital in St. Petersburg after he published a scathing critique of Vladimir Putin. Previously he had been a witness in a case against Alexei Navalny.

More people sentenced for pro-Ukraine and anti-regime activities

A court in Moscow has sentenced 37-year-old Georgy Pirogov from Moscow Oblast to 23 years in a maximum-security prison for treason. Pirogov pled guilty and expressed remorse, but no details are known about his case. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 he moved to Georgia and started working as an industrial climber. In summer 2024 he went to Uzbekistan on a work trip and went missing in the city of Qońirat. On July 9 that year he reappeared in Russia and was sent to jail to await trial. It is not known how he was abducted and taken to Russia.

A military court in Yekaterinburg has sentenced 21-year-old Yuri Blednykh and 32-year-old Dmitri Dementiev to 20 years in a maximum-security prison and 28-year-old Maxim Polukarov to seven years and 11 months in prison on charges of attempted terrorism and sabotage. All three men are from Orenburg. They were accused of setting fire to a telecom tower in autumn 2023 and planning to set fire to an Il-76 military cargo plane at a base near Orenburg in January 2024. Polukarov became involved with his friends’ plans after finding out that they had received a payment for setting fire to the telecom tower. The men pled guilty to arson but denied acting in the interests of Ukraine, claiming that they were only working for money to pay off debts.

A military court has sentenced 20-year-old Denys Kovalenko to 17 years in a maximum-security prison for treason, inciting terrorism and extremism for allegedly working with Ukraine’s security services. Kovalenko, a student at a technical college in Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Oblast, who was born in Kharkiv Oblast, allegedly offered to work for Ukraine in summer 2024 and continued doing this until his arrest in July last year. While undergoing training at a military aerodrome prosecutors said he gathered information that he passed on to Ukraine, and later he reported the location of a checkpoint in Kursk Oblast.

A court in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast has sentenced 63-year-old retiree Vitaly Ilyin from Dniprorudne to 12 years in a maximum-security prison for treason for allegedly donating to the Ukrainian army. Ilyin was arrested in December 2024. After the Russian occupation of his town he took Russian citizenship in September 2023 and started receiving a Russian pension as well as a Ukrainian one. In June 2024 prosecutors said he transferred 1,000 hryvnia ($27) to an account linked to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Two Ukrainian soldiers get long sentences

A military court has sentenced 45-year-old Ukrainian soldier Artem Sheyko to 18 years in a maximum-security prison for participating in a terrorist group and undergoing terrorist training because he was a member of the Azov battalion, which he joined in 2015 as a battery technician. Sheyko fought against the forces of the “Donetsk People’s Republic” until his capture in May 2022 by Russian troops during the defence of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. The same court sentenced 44-year-old former Ukrainian soldier Serhiy Piskun to 16 years in a maximum-security prison on the same charges for being a member of the Donbas battalion, which he joined in summer 2018 as the commander as an assault brigade. Piskun left the military a year later after fighting in Luhansk Oblast.