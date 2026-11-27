From the editor

The war with Ukraine has claimed the lives of at least 490,000 members of the Russian military and the total number of losses is 700,000 if those who are missing are counted, according to new figures compiled with the help of a data hack of the Rosstat official Russian statistics agency. Combine that number with the estimated number of wounded and it reaches a staggering 2 million. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov this week urged Russians to “pay no attention” to the figures but instead to listen only to official reports from the Defence Ministry. The last time the government released an official death toll was in September 2022, when then-Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu gave a number of 5,937 people killed.

Ukraine released a video of the sea drone attack on Russian ships in Benghazi port

Vladimir Putin blames Ukraine for the continuation of his own war, and said on Tuesday: “We see that the Kyiv regime is not halting attacks on our refining capacity. By the way, despite the call and direct request of the US president not to do this, to refrain from such attacks. Kyiv’s authorities do not listen to such advice. Everything continues as if nothing happened... In this regard I note that retaliatory actions on our part are inevitable.”

In an unusual outburst of honesty Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told the Duma: “We are holding meetings on preparations for winter. This is the most important issue now by the way – how will we get through the winter, bearing in mind drone attacks especially in border regions. This is issue number one that we need to work on now. That includes the source of financing, payments, costs and everything else. We have non-paying territories on the border that don’t pay for utilities at all. Where should the utility companies get money for the non-paying territories? We have to find answers to these questions together, colleagues. They are difficult. Especially bearing in mind the budget cuts, you know where most of the resources are going these days. Of course we need to find unorthodox solutions to these problems that have been building for years.”

Meanwhile Ukraine celebrated a sea drone strike that sunk a Russian warship in the port of Benghazi, Libya, on Sunday. The attack was launched from a base operated by Ukrainian forces in the western part of Libya. “Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones,” Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X on Monday morning. “Despite all the enemy’s efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk. It’s one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war. A Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette. Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit.” Two Russian naval officers were reportedly killed in the attack.

Ukraine also claimed to have struck a Russian military airfield with drones this week. “The very airfield from which Russian aircraft take off to wreck lives in Ukraine,” Zelensky said on X on Wednesday. “We are now verifying the exact extent of the damage. We will continue responding: Russian aircraft, Russian warships, and vessels transporting Russian weapons are all legitimate targets for us.”

This morning Zelensky posted a video on X of drone strikes on targets in Russia and wrote: “Ukraine responds to every Russian strike absolutely justly. And I thank our Defense Forces of Ukraine for the accuracy of these responses. This week alone, we have achieved results in the Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Krasnodar, Rostov, Volgograd, Stavropol, Bryansk, Perm, and Tula regions, as well as in Bashkortostan and Tatarstan, and in the Black Sea. Russian oil facilities, enterprises involved in explosives production, and other facilities serving the war effort, military airfields, and aircraft - our long-range strikes reached them all.”

There have been reports from different Russian regions that men are being abducted off the streets and taken to fight in the war. A young woman in Amur Oblast, Anna Lebedeva, described this week how her uncle went to a shop and never came home, after which she discovered by travelling to Birobidzhan that he had been flown to Rostov-on-Don. “I think many people have heard that in our Amur region, in the city of Blagoveshchensk, people have started disappearing,” she said. “And on top of that, [the recruitment point] forces them to sign a contract for the special military operation by coercive means - rape, electric shocks, and everything else.”

Lebedeva was contacted by other women who told her the same thing had happened to their husbands. “How can they send them in a day, what kind of training can there be?” she asked, starting to cry. “What are they to you, cannon fodder, or what? Do you have no hearts? Don’t you think they these people have loved ones, relatives, who are really worried about them?” Similar occurrences have been reported in 33 Russian regions as well as occupied Crimea, according to Novaya Gazeta Europe.

Ukraine is still suffering badly from Russia’s pointless strikes on civilians across the country, but it is also hitting back hard. The dystopian situation in wartime Russia is reflected in Andrey Zvyagintsev’s new film Minotaur, in which a company executive must provide a list of employees who will be mobilised to fight in Ukraine. There is no number of losses that would dampen Putin’s lust for blood. Russians should not be surprised that their men are disappearing. It will continue until they do something to stop it.

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Russia kills more civilians in Ukraine

Russian attacks yesterday killed one person in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killed one person and injured six others in Kherson Oblast, and killed one person in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. A Russian drone strike on a block of flats in Kharkiv early yesterday morning killed a married couple, both 38 years old. On Tuesday Russian attacks on Odesa Oblast killed a 41-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy and injured three other people, and Russian attacks on Chernihiv Oblast killed a man born in 1965 and injured two women. That night a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast killed a man born in 1974.

On Monday night a Russian attack on a block of flats in Zaporizhzhia killed two people and injured 40 others, a Russian attack on a non-residential building in the city killed three people and injured two others, and a Russian drone destroyed a house in Kyiv Oblast, killing a 79-year-old woman. in Kyiv Oblast On Sunday Russia struck a supermarket in Vyshneve, Kyiv Oblast, killing primary school teacher Maryna Moichenko, the mother of two children, as well as two other people, and injuring 15 others. Also on Sunday a Russian drone strike on Sumy Oblast killed a 15-year-old boy, a Russian attack on Sloviansk killed two people and injured five others, and a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed one person and injured four others. That night a Russian strike on a block of flats in the village of Dymer in Kyiv Oblast killed 12 people, including a 33-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter.

Last Friday a Russian ballistic missiles strike on Kryvyi Rih killed a seven-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman who was an ambulance paramedic and injured 22 other people, and a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed two people and injured 22 others.

Ukraine strikes more targets in Russia

On Tuesday night Ukrainian drones struck two oil refineries in Samara Oblast, killing one person and causing power outages, according to the region’s governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, who claimed that 145 drones had been shot down. On Monday morning Ukrainian drones struck a Lukoil refinery in Perm Krai. On Sunday night Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast, and an oil storage facility in Tatarstan. Rostov Oblast governor Yuri Slyusar claimed that more than 80 drones had been shot down.

Governor of Murmansk Oblast arrested for embezzlement

Murmansk Oblast governor Andrei Chibis has been arrested and jailed in Moscow to await trial on charges of large-scale embezzlement and illegal exchanging of foreign currency. The 1.39 billion roubles ($12.5 million) that Chibis allegedly embezzled was supposed to go towards building roads. Chibis was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport when he arrived in the capital on business. First vice governor of Murmansk Oblast Oksana Demchenko was also arrested.

Denmark accuses Russia of trying to assassinate rapper

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said in a statement that the country has prevented an assassination attempt on a US-Ukrainian citizen planned by Russian intelligence services. “It is a clear illustration of the grave security situation Denmark and Europe find ourselves in,” she wrote. “We are facing a Russia under pressure which is acting more aggressively and is more willing to take risks. Drones with explosives near critical infrastructure, sabotage, and destructive cyber attacks across Europe. The methods may vary, but the overall pattern is clear.

“Our answer is clear, well-considered, and resolute,” the statement continues. “We will not be intimidated. Never give in. Never back down from what we believe in. On the contrary, we will together with our allies increase our support for Ukraine. Toughen the sanctions against Russia, including a halt to all non-essential visas to Russian citizens, and these visas should only be valid in the issuing country.” Denmark also expelled Russia’s defence attaché in response to the incident.

Police stopped the attempt when they arrested three men with links to the Danish criminal underworld shortly before the rapper Kyivstoner was due to give a concert outside Copenhagen on Sept. 25, police and security officials told a press conference. In court documents, prosecutors said the men were driving towards the venue with two loaded pistols and two knives when police arrested them five minutes before the concert was due to begin.

In July the FSB claimed that 34-year-old Kyivstoner, whose real name is Albert Vasyliev, was a key person in a plot by Ukraine’s SBU intelligence service to launch a huge drone attack on a military plant in Moscow Oblast, and added that he was also responsible for distributing cocaine. The drones were supposedly transported to a warehouse in Russia disguised as a batch of Spanish tiles.

“Why spend so much money to mark me like that? I don’t know who did it, but it’s your most shameless investment, brother. I’m chilling, bro,” Kyivstoner responded to the accusations in a video on Instagram. “What is the distribution of cocaine? Guys.. Are you sick? Market whatever you want, but not this. This is unacceptable to me.” Since 2024 the rapper has lived in Slovakia.

Brother of man killed in Ukraine arrested for arson

In Novosibirsk 52-year-old Alexander Zelyaev has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a United Russia office in the city in September, just before regional elections. Zelyaev’s younger brother Denis, 35, was killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine last year. He was a private in the 15th motorised rifle brigade. Alexander has been charged with terrorism and sent to jail to await trial.

More people sentenced for pro-Ukraine and anti-regime activities

A court in Rostov Oblast has sentenced an unnamed Ukrainian citizen to 13 years in a maximum-security prison for espionage. According to prosecutors, between 2016 and 2018 the man gathered information while working for Ukraine’s intelligence services, and involved a Russian in the activities. No other details about the case have been disclosed.

An appeals court has increased the sentence for 70-year-old philosophy professor Nikolai Zyuzev from seven years in prison to 12 years for treason for allegedly working on a project that encouraged indigenous peoples in Russia to strive for independence. Zyuzev, who is from the Komi Republic, is a dual Russian-Canadian citizen who taught at the University of Toronto from 2008 to 2016 and again left Russia in 2016, but returned last year, after which he was arrested and held in jail to await trial. According to prosecutors he received over 2 million euros from 12 different organisations in the EU and UK for his work.

A military court in Yekaterinburg has sentenced 41-year-old activist Igor Nelogov to 12 years in a maximum-security prison for abetting terrorism and participating in an unspecified terrorist organisation. All that is known about Nelogov’s activities is that in 2017 he was detained in Yekaterinburg at a protest by supporters of the Artpodgotovka opposition group and in 2018 he was detained at a “He’s Not Our Tsar” rally organised nationally by Alexei Navalny. He was also reportedly a member of the Yekaterinburg For Freedom group and had participated in protests in support of political prisoners.

A court in occupied Sevastopol has given prison sentences to four Jehovah’s Witnesses for belonging to the banned group. On the day of the verdict dozens of the 80 people who came to support the defendants were detained. Alexander Kopylets, 49, was sentenced to eight years in prison, Alexander Voronchikhin, 61, to 7 ½ years, and his 31-year-old son-in-law Dmitri Zakharevich to 6 ½ years, and Yekaterina Demidova, 69, was given a three-year suspended sentence. The four were charged with organising the activities of an extremist group, participating in it and financing it. The criminal case against them started in November 2022.

A court in Altai Krai has sentenced a 17-year-old unnamed youth from Barnaul to eight years in a “rehabilitative colony” for treason, sabotage and money laundering. According to prosecutors, in October 2025, when he was 16, the teenager agreed to a proposal from someone on Telegram to set fire to railway relay boxes in return for payment, and carried this out. The anonymous person was supposedly “representing the interests of Ukraine”.

A court in Reutov, Moscow Oblast, has sentenced 38-year-old musician Vladimir Bolobolov to six years in prison for possession of explosives. Bolobolov was arrested in August last year and after the FSB searched his home he was initially jailed for 15 days for “minor hooliganism”, then held in jail until his trial on the more serious charge. His lawyer said that he was tortured with electric shocks by FSB men in masks. Prosecutors said that Bolobolov took the explosives from a cache after making contact with someone in 2023 who gave him instructions, but the accused himself said they were planted during the search. Bolobolov pleaded guilty and insisted he had no intention of harming anyone.

A military court has given anti-war activist Ivan Kudryashov from Tver a sentence of three more years for justifying terrorism after a recording was made of him speaking in prison. He was accused of reading a text called “Against the SMO” to other prisoners in which he said that more people needed to derail trains and set fire to power plants, and that the attacks on the Crimea bridge and assassination of pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky were legitimate actions by Ukraine because they were military targets.

In June 2023 Kudryashov was sentenced to six years in a maximum-security prison for planning to set fire to military recruiting offices. An appeals court later reduced this to four years and 10 months. Kudryashov said that two Molotov cocktails had been planted during a search and that he confessed under torture that included the FSB giving him electric shocks and sexually assaulting him. In May 2022 Kudryashov made posters that he put up at bus stops in Tver in the colours of the Ukrainian flag with the words “Fuck war”.