The Russia Report

From the editor

Donald Trump has doubled down on his attacks on Volodymyr Zelensky since announcing last Friday that he had done a deal with Vladimir Putin to purchase Russian diesel fuel - an attempt to lower prices for Americans that have spiked due to the Iran war and win more votes for Republicans in next month’s midterm elections. Not only has the US president made ludicrous accusations against his Ukrainian counterpart, while saying “thank you” to Putin, but today Reuters reported that an order to slow down the SpaceX Starshield satellite system used by Ukraine for battlefield communications and drone operations came from inside the White House. Later services appeared to have been at least partially restored. SpaceX boss Elon Musk had denied being responsible for the slowdown, but he also came out on X in support of Trump’s demand for Zelensky to resign, posting yesterday: “And so the slaughter continues... Time for Zelensky to go.”

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia was effusive about Trump’s deal with Putin

Stung by criticism that any assistance to Russia goes to an ally of US enemy Iran, Trump wrote on X: “I see so many comments from the Radical Left Morons and Lunatics that China and Russia are helping the ‘wonderful’ Islamic Republic of Iran. If they are, it’s at a very low level, but I don’t believe they are at all. They have too much to lose, and we would know about it, and know about it very fast!” Meanwhile this week the Iran-backed Houthis fired missiles at the airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh, killing 13 people and injuring hundreds of others, and a Singaporean container ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting a mine.

“Peace never comes through weakness,” Zelensky wrote on X in response to Trump’s diesel deal. “Any easing of sanctions against Russia without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement with Russia is an obvious weakness. It plays into Russia’s hands - allowing it to kill more, wage war for longer, have even less respect for America, and inflict even greater losses and damage on the world... Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilized world. Russia will ‘repay’ the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged. What is needed is real de-escalation with Russia on a reciprocal basis. We count on America’s fair support for our defense of life, for our defense of people in Ukraine - and on the United States having a correspondingly strong conversation with Russia. A strong one, not a weak one.”

“If this deal comes to fruition, quite a bit of money will flow into our state coffers, which is very good,” propagandist Vladimir Solovyov said on Rossiya-1, after expressing hope that Elon Musk would provide Starlink service to Russian troops. “Of course, just this announcement caused such divisions in the ranks of America and Europe that we can applaud this alone, but we wouldn’t be applauding Donald Trump, but our supreme commander-in-chief for carrying out a most delicate, carefully orchestrated, very correct and real diplomatic job.” “This gives us not only a political victory, but it shows that at the very least until April economic sanctions will be lifted from us, which will allow us to get the goods that we need, including those we need for our victory.. this is a truly revolutionary landmark event,” Senator Alexei Kondratiev commented on Solovyov’s programme. Solovyov responded that the Americans could consider prosecuting Zelensky for “stealing the money of American taxpayers... and then they can kidnap him like [Nicolás] Maduro.”

Russian motorists fed up with long queues and skyrocketing fuel prices weren’t as excited about the deal. “We have a fuel shortage in the country, and yet we’re taking that fuel and selling it to America,” an angry driver said. “Oil refineries are being attacked every single day. The shortage is astronomical... What will ordinary people actually get out of this? They’ll get nothing but problems, because experts are already forecasting that diesel prices will rise as a result.”

“President Trump has never been unambiguous, he’s an America first president, he’s putting America’s interests first, American citizens first with this deal, and we will have cheaper gas, cheaper groceries with this diesel deal,” new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia said on Fox News on Saturday, despite the fact that any quantity of diesel that Russia sent could hardly make any impact on global prices. “You know Katie, it’s really interesting the criticism, he’s getting it from the left, he’s getting it from the right, he’s getting it from that ingrate Zelensky who keeps blowing up refineries and making things more complicated for the president ahead of the midterms,” presenter Rachel Campos-Duffy chimed in.

Trump’s vice-president from his first term, Mike Pence, condemned the deal with Russia, writing on X: “President Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Russian fuel amidst Putin’s ongoing and brutal attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine makes no sense and is a betrayal of the legacy and leadership of the late Senator Lindsey Graham. While Ukraine fights for its survival, Putin’s war machine continues to prosecute his terrorist war on civilian populations and innocent Ukrainians are dying every day... President Trump should rescind this deal immediately and return to the strong policies of our four years in the White House; impose harsh sanctions on any nation purchasing Russian energy and work with our allies to ensure Ukraine has the military support it needs to repel and defeat this Russian invasion once and for all. Slava Ukraini.”

Right-wing commentator Laura Loomer also sided with Ukraine, writing on X: “Putin’s goal is to take Ukraine. Then he will take Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and he will make his way through all of Europe. People obsess over personalities too much. You could have an election in Ukraine tomorrow and Putin would still find a reason to be at war. Russia INVADED Ukraine. Not the other way around. Zelenskyy’s removal from office won’t stop Russian imperialism. It’s not about Zelenskyy. It’s about Putin. It’s always been about Putin.”

“So - we Ukrainians are supposed to just unilaterally halt our successful campaign of strikes against the oil industry of an aggressor power that is waging a war to destroy our country, give it time to rebuild that industry and resume raking in oil money hand over fist to fund its war, simply give up our only real hope and our only means of forcing the aggressor to stop, and just sit there and silently die under Russian bombs falling on our kindergartens and heating plants - for NOTHING,” Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko wrote on X after Trump urged Ukraine to stop striking Russian refineries. “All because one senile, Putin-obsessed petty tyrant decided to stage yet another stupid election-season clown show for the TV cameras? Yeah, not going to happen.”

“Dear Americans, I am a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and I want to tell you something. Freedom is not measured in dollars. Freedom is not measured by the price of diesel in your car’s tank,” Vitalii “Donetsk” Ovcharenko wrote on X, with a picture of himself in a trench in combat gear. “Freedom is measured by a nation’s willingness to fight for its country, its people, and its right to exist. We Ukrainians know the price of freedom. We pay it in blood. Every single day. We will continue striking Russian military targets. We will continue fighting Russian invaders on land, at sea, and in the sky. In Ukraine and wherever Russia wages its war against us. Because we are not fighting for money, oil, or comfort. We are fighting for our homeland. For our future. For our FREEDOM. And we will never surrender it.”

Trump claimed he had brokered an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, without informing either party. Both sides denied knowledge of it, and Russia only intensified its strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, causing another city-wide blackout in Kyiv. In an interview with Rob Finnerty on NewsMax Trump said: “Now if you tell me that Zelensky is again shooting at refineries, all he’s doing is making the world oil price higher.” “He is doing that,” Finnerty told him, to which Trump retorted: “Well, I think that’s a disgrace. There’s plenty of other targets, there are a lot of targets he can hit. But when you choose a diesel refinery where you make diesel, and we need that, and the world needs that, then he’s not doing a good service for the world.”

“The war is at a stalemate over the Donbas region, which six years later most Americans still can’t find on a map,” Finnerty told Trump. “Had they not taken the right turn onto dirt instead of going up a concrete highway it would have ended in one day, so I can imagine Putin’s not exactly thrilled, because you’re getting into six years,” the US president responded bizarrely. In the same interview Trump said: “Zelensky’s not a good guy for us to deal with. Biden gave him hundreds of billions of dollars... I think they’re going to end up with a settlement of some kind, they’re not going to do it with him, he doesn’t want to settle... I’m not a big fan of Zelensky, they’ve destroyed that country.” He went on to blame Barack Obama for “making” Ukraine give up Crimea.

“Zelensky doesn’t want to take responsibility and come out for a peace deal, and on this Trump and Russia are of the same opinion,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitri Peskov said in his press briefing today. But the UK and the EU welcomed Zelensky on visits this week and reiterated their support for Ukraine’s military campaign. Speaking at the European Council in Brussels Zelensky said, “We cannot accept diesel deals, these arrangements, because then there will be gas agreements, I’m sure of that. Sanctions will be lifted after gas, they will be lifted on something else.” Asked by a Sky News reporter if he is being used as a scapegoat for Trump’s own problems, there was a long pause before Zelensky responded just by smiling and saying “This is my answer,” evoking applause.

It is extremely sad that Ukraine is having to resist the president of the United States as well as fighting Russia, but by now it should be clear that Trump is happy to do Putin’s work for him and that his priority is to make deals with Russia, not to support an ally that is defending itself from an invasion. The silver lining is that Trump has dug himself into a hole and is unlikely to make any political gains from his inept moves. He may well be punished for his failures in the midterms, although unfortunately that is unlikely to change his mind about siding with the murderous dictator.

You can receive this newsletter twice a month for free, or sign up here for a weekly subscription for just £3.99 ($5) a month or £45 a year. I’m keen to hear what you’re interested in, so if you have tips or questions please contact me at sarahnhurst@gmail.com. You can follow me on X at @XSovietNews.

Russia kills more civilians in Ukraine, attacks energy infrastructure

Russia took full advantage of US moves to undermine Ukraine this week, killing large numbers of civilians in several cities and striking energy infrastructure. Early on Saturday morning a Russian glide bomb attack on a residential area of Zaporizhzhia killed 23 people, including four children, and injured 14 others. Two of the children killed were named as first-grader Elizabeth Sorochyshyna and eighth-grader Anna Mur-Zak.

On Sunday a Russian guided bomb strike on Kharkiv killed a 35-year-old woman and injured 10 other people. “Russians bombed a store in Kharkiv region, killing four people. Two more were killed in Ivano-Frankivsk. Six lives stolen by Russia just in the past few hours. And somehow, Trump thinks it’s Zelensky who needs to go, not Putin,” a woman called Victoria in Kyiv wrote on X on Sunday evening.

On Tuesday night a Russian ballistic missile hit a block of flats in Kyiv, killing five people and injuring 25 others, while one person was killed and another injured in a strike on another district of the city. On the same night one person was killed and four others were injured in a Russian attack on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and one person was killed in a Russian attack on Nikopol, also in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. On Wednesday a Russian jet-powered drone struck a home goods store in Lutsk, Volyn Oblast, killing six people and injuring 12 others. This morning two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when a Russian drone struck a market in Kharkiv.

“Kyiv is in a blackout. No water either. Kharkiv’s thermal power plant is being bombed right now. Energy ceasefire? What energy ceasefire?” security expert Maria Avdeeva wrote on X on Sunday evening. “A Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv. Once again, no early warning from our partners. The main target was energy infrastructure, specifically CHPP-4. Unfortunately, it was hit. A residential building was also damaged, and rescuers are currently putting out a fire there,” Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X on Tuesday evening. “Our systems detected these missiles only when they were already virtually on approach to Kyiv. CHPP-4 is one of Kyiv’s key energy facilities. According to our intelligence, the Russians are preparing further ballistic missile launches. The facts show that the Russians do not consider themselves bound by what the President of the United States said. Ukraine supported an energy ceasefire. Russia is targeting yet another power plant and the lives of our people.”

On Wednesday morning Zelensky wrote on X: “Overnight, the Russians used 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 attack drones and loitering munitions against our energy and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv. A targeted Russian ballistic missile strike specifically against energy infrastructure - the very infrastructure covered by the ceasefire announced by the American President. The strike was entirely deliberate and demonstrative in its scale - Russia has never before shown such ostentatious disrespect toward the United States. Russia does not consider the American President’s statements strong. Unfortunately, at least 600,000 people are now without power.”

Ukraine pivots to striking data centres in Russia

Ukraine refocused its attacks on Russia’s data centres this week, with devastating effect. On the night of Oct. 7 Ukrainian drones struck a data centre belonging to web giant Yandex in Ryazan Oblast, and in the early hours of Friday Ukrainian drones struck Yandex’s largest data centre in Kaluga Oblast. On Saturday night Ukrainian drones struck another Yandex data centre in Vladimir Oblast. Damage to the data centres reportedly caused disruptions to over 80 of the company’s services (including Yandex Go, Yandex Taxi, Yandex Music, Yandex Pay, and Yandex Pro). Since the Yandex Cloud platform provides computing power to third-party companies, the infrastructure of many major Russian companies also went down.

On Tuesday night Ukrainian drones struck a Sberbank data centre in Balakovo, Saratov Oblast. Meanwhile, early on Saturday morning Ukrainian drones struck a fuel storage terminal at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Rostov Oblast.

Russian soldier arrested for killing six in Kharkiv

A Russian soldier has been arrested in Kharkiv on suspicion of killing six men in the city, five of whom were Ukrainian servicemen. Leonid Ryzhkov, 36, call sign “Yula”, served in the 2nd battalion of the 1009th motorised rifle regiment. He was mobilised into the Russian army in July after serving eight years in prison for robbery and grievous bodily harm, and sent to an occupied part of Kharkiv Oblast. Early this month Ryzhkov’s position came under fire from Ukrainian troops and he fled on foot towards Kharkiv with his AK-74. On Tuesday he allegedly shot dead a 60-year-old man who was fishing in a pond near where he was hiding, and threw the man’s body into the water. He then entered a private home in the village of Momotove, where the five servicemen were resting in civilian clothes, without weapons, and shot them all dead.

Yakutia man who murdered ex-girlfriend and partner killed in Ukraine

Convicted murderer Vladimir Noev, 38, from Yakutia, was killed fighting in Ukraine on Sept. 7 after being released to join the military in July. He was given a hero’s funeral in his home village of Mayya last week. In January this year in the village of Nizhny Bestyakh Noev broke in through the window of a home where his ex-girlfriend Kiryana Stepanova and her partner were sleeping and stabbed them both to death. Stepanova’s three-year-old daughter fathered by Noev was in the flat at the time. He stabbed Stepanova 22 times and her partner at least 28 times. After his arrest he said that he had drunk half a litre of vodka and called Stepanova, but heard a male voice. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

At the time of the murders Noev was on parole after being released from prison in 2018, having been sentenced in 2009 to 14 years in a maximum-security prison for murdering an acquaintance, and had his sentence reduced later to 10 years. Noev stabbed the man 21 times and then hit him with a board with nails in it while other men restrained his victim’s mother in another room. As a minor in 2004 Noev was convicted of an assault that led to a death.

Another political prisoner dies

Rustam Khalikov from Chelyabinsk has died in a prison in Penza Oblast at the age of 49 while serving a 12-year sentence for allegedly belonging to the banned Hizb ut-Tahrir group. His cause of death was not made public. Khalikov was arrested in November 2019. His mother claimed that he had been interested in the group but wasn’t a member and that religious literature had been planted in his home during a search. Hundreds of Muslims have been given long prison sentences in Russia and occupied Crimea on the basis of their alleged membership of Hizb ut-Tahrir.

More people sentenced for pro-Ukraine and anti-regime activities

A military court has sentenced Sergei Kozlov and his girlfriend Yevgenia Samoilova from Kerch in occupied Crimea to 25 and 17 years in prison respectively for treason, terrorism and possession of explosives. According to prosecutors, in September 2023 Kozlov contacted someone from Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence service and offered to undertake missions in Crimea. In October he made a Molotov cocktail and used it to set a car with the “Z” and “V” war symbols on it on fire in a car park. Kozlov and Samoilova were allegedly tasked with killing a naval officer in a car bombing, which they planned to do in May 2024. They were also told to cause an explosion on the railway. They were arrested in Sevastopol in April 2024, where they were supposedly going to take explosives from a cache.

A court in Ivanovo Oblast has increased the sentence of 41-year-old Sergei Kalinin from 10 years to 18 years in a maximum-security prison for treason for allegedly working for Ukraine’s security services. According to prosecutors, in April 2024 Kalinin gave the security services the location of a Defence Ministry facility. Kalinin had already been sentenced to 10 years in prison for abetting terrorism in September last year for allegedly encouraging a friend in a phone call to join the Russian Volunteer Corps that fights for Ukraine.

A court in Tyumen Oblast has sentenced two teenagers from Tobolsk, Dmitri Kayugin and Kirill Palyanov, to nine and eight years in a “rehabilitative” centre for terrorism for setting fire to railway equipment in December 2024 in return for a payment from an anonymous person.

A military court in St. Petersburg has sentenced former state TV Channel One and Zvevda producer Kapitolina Averina to 6 ½ years in prison for inciting terrorism for comments on Telegram in which she suggested bombing Moscow after her partner was killed fighting for Ukraine in May 2023. Averina was arrested in Ivangorod in February this year, where she was visiting her sick 71-year-old mother, and held in jail until her trial.