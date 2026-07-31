The Russia Report

From the editor

Russia fired a North Korean missile at a family home in the village of Radushne near Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Wednesday night, with 10 people feared dead as six victims were confirmed and four others were missing. Artem and Olena Voronov were among the dead along with three of the 10 children they were raising. One of their sons, Danylo, is serving in the armed forces, and his 18-month-old son Artem is missing after the strike. The attack was part of another barrage of Russian missiles and drones launched at civilian targets across Ukraine on the same night that killed and injured several other people, including one fatality in Kyiv and one in Poltava Oblast.

Rescuers searched under the rubble of a home in Radushne where 10 people were feared dead

“Dozens of ordinary homes, civilian businesses, and infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged,” Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X. “More than 70 missiles were used in this strike, a significant number of them ballistic. There were also over 280 attack drones. More than 260 drones were intercepted. Our combat aviation shot down a significant number of cruise missiles, and even mobile fire teams managed to take on cruise missiles.” Russia struck residential buildings in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and one missile landed in a field in Poland, about 100 km from the Ukrainian border.

Over the past week Ukraine has continued to strike Wildberries warehouses, oil refineries and other targets in Russia. On Saturday a Ukrainian drone landed in the car park of a Wildberries warehouse in Yekaterinburg and another struck an oil refinery in Tyumen. On Monday night Ukrainian drones struck the Hydrostalkonstruktsiya steel fabrication plant in Chekhov, Moscow Oblast, and the Prioritet fuel storage facility in Borok, Udmurtia. On Wednesday Ukrainian drones struck one of the country’s largest oil refineries, the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez facility in Perm, and a Wildberries warehouse in Ryazan, causing a huge fire.

Yesterday morning Ukrainian drones struck Wildberries warehouses in Udmurtia and Penza. In a video the governor of Penza Oblast, Oleg Melnichenko, claimed that 15 drones had attacked the region’s facility at 4 am and some were shot down. There were unconfirmed reports of a strike on another of the company’s warehouses in Perm Krai. This morning evacuated employees outside a warehouse belonging to online retailer Ozon in Zelenodolsk, Tatarstan, screamed as a Ukrainian drone landed in a field nearby, while a Ukrainian drone strike on a Wildberries warehouse in Volgograd was successful.

Russian propagandist Alexander Kots has called for intensified strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, saying in a video: “The mood that dominates our society now is we shouldn’t wear white gloves and pretend to be knights, we must bomb Kyiv with full force. And I agree with that. And we all must be prepared for the fact that churches and film studios will be damaged. Monuments and museums will be damaged, because it’s impossible to bomb at full force without hitting all this.” Vladimir Putin has said little about the Ukrainian attacks, but joked at a meeting with naval officers this week that people who volunteer to make supplies for the military wouldn’t have anything to do if the “special military operation” ended.

This may be more than a joke, since it isn’t at all clear that Putin himself has any idea what he would do if Russia were to stop fighting Ukraine. He almost certainly realises that if Russians turned their attention to domestic issues they would quickly start expressing their discontent more. His rivals in the Kremlin might also decide that a change of leader is long past due. That’s why for now the war will continue, no matter how self-defeating it is for the country.

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Russia kills more civilians in Ukraine, executes POW

Last Friday Russian ballistic missiles struck a building in Kyiv Oblast where a defence technology conference was being held, killing 12 people and injuring more than 100 others. A Kyiv court has ordered Vasyl Honcharuk, the event organiser, to be held in jail ahead of a trial on charges of holding the conference without official approval, with more than 300 participants, and with inadequate access to bomb shelters. Honcharuk is the head of a business group called the Association of Manufacturers of Unmanned Systems and Related Technologies. On the same day Russia attacked Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with guided bombs, killing five people and injuring nine others.

On Saturday a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia killed a woman and injured 11 other people, and Russian shelling of Kherson killed a 47-year-old man and injured five other people. A Kherson resident called Kateryna posted a video showing how terrifying life is in the city that is a target of Russia’s “human safari”. The buzzing of drones could be heard overhead as she dodged from tree to tree on the way back from a doctor’s appointment, saying that no one goes out unless it’s absolutely necessary. On Tuesday a Russian drone struck a clearly-marked bread delivery van in Kherson, killing its driver, named as Oleh Gorobets.

On Sunday a Russian drone struck a supermarket in Chernihiv, killing two people, including a 10-year-old girl, and injuring 20 others. On the same day one person was killed in Zaporizhzhia in a Russian drone strike on a car, and one person was killed and nine others were injured in a Russian drone strike on residential buildings in Kharkiv. Yesterday two people were killed and three others were injured in Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and five people were killed and five others were injured in Kherson Oblast.

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, has posted on X that Russia executed another Ukrainian POW they had just captured in Donetsk Oblast on July 13. “After interrogation, one occupier ordered his execution, and another carried it out. This is yet another war crime and further proof of Russia’s disregard for international humanitarian law,” Lubinets wrote.

More people sentenced for pro-Ukraine and anti-regime activities

A court in occupied Sevastopol has sentenced 66-year-old Oleksandr Glukhoyedov to 18 years in a maximum-security prison for treason and possession of explosives for allegedly giving information about Russian military vehicles and ships to Ukraine’s SBU intelligence service. According to prosecutors the SBU recruited Glukhoyedov in December 2022. He was arrested in January last year and held in jail until his trial.

A court in Moscow has sentenced 35-year-old science journalist Darya Shipacheva to 12 years in prison for treason for donating money to Ukraine. Details about the amount and recipient were kept secret. Shipacheva was arrested in April last year. Her trial lasted for 90 minutes. Sitting in a glass cage in the courtroom she held her arms up to display her handcuffs.

A court in occupied Zaporizhzhia has sentenced 48-year-old Viktor Nikitenko from the village of Pryazovske to 12 years in a maximum-security prison for “endangering the security of Russia” by making donations to the Ukrainian armed forces in 2024 and 2025. Nikitenko has not taken Russian citizenship and therefore could not be accused of treason.

A military court has sentenced Daniil Belousov from St. Petersburg to seven years in prison for justifying terrorism for posting pictures of a pro-Ukraine protest held in Moldova’s capital Chișinău in a social media chat called “No to War”. Belousov, who suffers from a chronic illness affecting his nervous system, is the son of Oleg Belousov, who was sentenced to 5 ½ years in prison in March 2023 for a social media post in which he wrote: “Putin is traitor number one, destroying the country, and a war criminal. Who started the killing? Putler. Is it OK to wipe out the Russian speaking cities of Kharkiv and Mariupol?”