The Russia Report

From the editor

Russia has only hardened its stance on making a deal to end the war in Ukraine after another round of US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi this week, with chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky insisting that no occupied land will be relinquished and calling Ukraine an “abscess that burst”, and Vladimir Putin refusing to allow “foreign troops” into Ukraine after any settlement. After the brief talks US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner flew to Moscow yet again to meet Putin and then to Dublin to meet Volodymyr Zelensky at an EU summit, but it was clear that nothing other than another prisoner exchange had resulted from the efforts.

Steve Witkoff greeted Kirill Dmitriev enthusiastically on his arrival in Moscow yesterday

“As the entire history of Russia has shown, every time we have shown a willingness to make concessions, to agree to compromises that are disadvantageous to us, to demonstrate peaceful intentions and a willingness to yield - every time we have taken steps towards our opponents to avoid certain hardships, as we thought, the result has been that we have ended up with even greater hardships... Therefore, wherever the Russian flag has been raised, it must not be lowered,” Medinsky told a Rossiya-1 interviewer.

Kushner admitted on Wednesday that he was going to ask Putin “to give the blessing” for Europe to have a seat at the negotiating table, illustrating how helpless and deferential the Trump administration has become. “Once we understand their real intentions and their willingness to contribute to the peace process, then we can make a decision on holding talks in an expanded format,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters after the US delegation’s meeting with Putin. Russia has demanded “security guarantees” and a rollback of NATO in addition to territorial concessions from Ukraine, and EU leaders have been scathing about the Kremlin’s hypocritical intransigence. “First we need a ceasefire,” the EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas told reporters at the Dublin summit. “If we start to talk about what Russia is asking regarding the security architecture, we actually walk into the traps that Russia is setting us, which is that we divert the attention away from [the fact] that there is no ceasefire.”

“We keep hearing again that Russia supposedly needs security guarantees. Even though no one has attacked Russia for many decades,” Zelensky said in a speech to the Danish parliament on Wednesday. “Since the Second World War, Moscow has not gone through even one decade without starting a war or using military force against another country. So when the Russians now talk about a security architecture for themselves, or about security guarantees for Russia - they are hardly talking about real security. And peace. What they really want is to freely interfere in the affairs of other countries, and to use force whenever they want, and to make sure that no one can support liberty inside Russia because Putin wants to keep his personal power forever and pass on his imperialist and, in many ways, simply fascist views to the next generations.”

“Something like two hours passed between the news that the ‘negotiations’ had begun and the news that they had ended. Yesterday’s first round lasted only slightly longer,” Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko wrote on X on Wednesday. “I can tell you with a great deal of confidence what’s going on here: the parties have absolutely nothing to discuss, nothing to say to one another, and there was never any real basis for genuine negotiations in the first place. Russia has no intention of abandoning its war to destroy Ukraine at any price. And thanks to Donald Trump’s efforts, it has become vastly more determined and motivated to pursue that war at absolutely any cost. Ukraine, meanwhile, has no intention of capitulating and accepting its own fall in a war in which it hasn’t even been defeated, just to satisfy someone else’s petty whims and desire to make a quick buck through shady deals with the Kremlin. Instead, we’re getting this ridiculous circus.”

“I listened to some of the statements made after the so-called negotiations in Abu Dhabi. Here’s my take: Russians are more insane than ever, more emboldened than ever, and are planning to expand the war to other European countries. They are literally saying it openly now. The American policy of appeasement isn’t working. It’s only adding fuel to the fire,” Washington, D.C.-based Ukrainian journalist Kateryna Lisunova wrote on X on the same day.

“Currently we see that there is no political will from the side of Russia to end this war,” Ukrainian MP Halyna Yanchenko told CNN’s Jim Sciutto yesterday. “Moreover, we see that Russia is basically faking negotiations. They are trying to manipulate with their demands, like they want more and more Ukrainian land, and by Ukrainian land of course we don’t mean just square miles, we mean villages and cities with inhabitants there, and we don’t want our people to be occupied by Russia, because we already have seen what Russians are doing with Ukrainian occupation - they are kidnapping people, torturing people, killing, raping, both adults and children, and therefore, this is exactly the reason why Ukrainians are fighting so desperately.”

To make matters worse, it appeared that Elon Musk’s Starshield system had once again slowed down in Ukraine, which was interpreted by some Ukrainian officials as an attempt by the United States to pressure them in the negotiations with Russia. “Unfortunately, our units have been recording significant disruptions to Starshield’s operations over the territory of Ukraine for several days now - along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on X yesterday. “Specifically, systematic speed restrictions are being imposed on Starshield, limiting it to 161 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour). The Ukrainian military have already investigated the circumstances, and these are not random errors but systematic speed restrictions. For us, this primarily means a significant complication in intercepting Russian jet-powered drones.”

Ukraine faces another grim winter with Russia once again doing its best to freeze people to death as well as bombing them directly, and the United States is also directly culpable after lifting sanctions on Russian fuel and pandering to the Kremlin in every possible way. Europe is supportive of Ukraine as always but also weak and sidelined. If there is any glimmer of hope on the allied front it is the new Democratic-led Congress that has been elected, whose members must do everything within their power to show that their country is ready to stand up to an aggressor threatening the entire world.

You can receive this newsletter twice a month for free, or sign up here for a weekly subscription for just £3.99 ($5) a month or £45 a year. I’m keen to hear what you’re interested in, so if you have tips or questions please contact me at sarahnhurst@gmail.com. You can follow me on X at @XSovietNews.

Car bombings kill colonel, injure Ukrainian adviser who fled to Russia

Col. Dmitri Lobodin, 57, the chief navigator of Russia’s 6th Air Force and Air Defence Army is believed to be the officer killed in a car bombing in St. Petersburg early yesterday morning, although the victim has not been officially named. The division has carried out many attacks on Ukrainian civilians, including in Kharkiv Oblast in particular. Russian authorities claimed that the attack was perpetrated by a 31-year-old St. Petersburg resident who was able to take a flight to Turkey soon afterwards and from there went to another country.

This morning Sergei Zavorotny, 72, a former adviser to Ukraine’s ex-Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, was seriously injured in a car bombing in Moscow, reportedly losing an arm. Azarov served as prime minister from 2010 to 2014 under ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, and he also fled to Russia after Ukraine’s Maidan revolution. A US Senate Intelligence Committee report identified Zavorotny as a Russian SVR military intelligence officer involved in influence operations. After fleeing to Moscow he continued working for Azarov’s self-proclaimed government-in-exile, ran the pro-Kremlin Antifashist outlet and promoted anti-Ukrainian narratives portraying the Maidan revolution as a coup.

Kremlin shrugs off closure of Novaya Gazeta

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has denied that the closure of Novaya Gazeta on Monday, after staff issued a statement titled “We Have Been Killed”, means the death of independent media in Russia. “Of course, from year to year some media outlets cease to exist, but their place is taken by new ones. This is a normal rotational process,” he said. The Kremlin revoked the paper’s Russian media licence in September 2022 so it had to stop publishing its print editions. In April its investigative journalist Oleg Roldugin was arrested and jailed to await trial on a charge of misusing personal information.

Moscow teens rounded up in park for military service

Moscow police detained about 200 young people, including children, in a park on Saturday night, and those who were over 18 were asked to join the military and given call-up papers. Furious parents came to the police station demanding their release. Police claimed they were making the arrests because some had been drinking in public. Afterwards a 21-year-old named as Magomed M. was jailed for 13 days for allegedly disobeying police, refusing to show them his passport and get in their van.

Ukrainian teacher’s death after arrest in Crimea now said to have been in Vladikavkaz

Reports that language teacher from Kharkiv Alexandra Kazarovitskaya, 44, died last month in a jail in Sevastopol have been corrected after it emerged that she died while under house arrest in Vladikavkaz in southern Russia, and was found hanged. Kazarovitskaya was a Russian citizen whose parents lived in Sevastopol and were planning to move to Turkey. She went to occupied Crimea a few months ago to see them and to renew her Russian passport. Authorities reportedly found correspondence between Kazarovitskaya and a Ukrainian volunteer which was the cause of her arrest. Her body was taken to be buried in Sevastopol.

More people sentenced for pro-Ukraine and anti-regime activities

A military court has sentenced Uzbek citizen Almir Akutuganov to 23 years in a maximum-security for espionage for allegedly joining the Freedom of Russia Legion that fights for Ukraine in January last year, and allegedly planning a terrorist attack in Stavropol. According to prosecutors, Akutuganov was in Moscow when he joined the Legion and three weeks later he travelled to Stavropol, where he made videos of government, police and FSB buildings and rented a flat where he kept components he had bought for an explosive device. He was arrested in late February last year after making the device that he planned to give to someone else.

A military court has sentenced 24-year-old Nestor Shtormovoy from Crimea to 20 years in a maximum-security prison for treason and ties with terrorists for allegedly making an “anti-Russian film” in Sevastopol in 2024-25 after writing the screenplay for it. According to prosecutors the film “distorted historical facts” and “influenced public opinion against Russia, Russian authorities and Russian ethnicity”. Shtormovoy was arrested in March last year and his relatives were not told, so for some time he was considered missing.

A military court has sentenced 67-year-old blacksmith and activist from Crimea Oleh Prykhodko to 18 ½ years in prison for abetting terrorism and inciting attempted treason. Prykhodko is already serving a prison sentence and is accused of trying to persuade other inmates to join the Russian military then shoot their commanders and surrender to the Ukrainian armed forces. An anonymous inmate informed on him. Prykhodko participated in the Maidan protests that ousted former President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014 and after Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea he refused to take Ukrainian number plates off his car and put a Ukrainian flag on his house. In 2021 he was sentenced to five years in prison for planning a terrorist attack, and another month was added to this sentence for insulting an FSB officer who testified against him. In 2023 he was sentenced to another 4 ½ years in prison for justifying terrorism after his cellmates informed on him. Prykhodko’s daughter says that in prison he has been given electric shocks and frequently sent to a punishment cell and has been refused medical assistance.

A military court has sentenced 26-year-old Crimean Tatar Khatidzha Buyukhchan to 17 years in prison for treason and planning a terrorist attack, in a trial that was held behind closed doors. According to prosecutors, Buyukhchan, who lived in occupied Crimea, was in mainland Ukraine between May and July 2024, where she was recruited by the country’s SBU intelligence service. In April last year she was instructed to identify the car belonging to a commander of an assault division in the naval aviation and anti-aircraft division of Russia’s Black Sea fleet. She also allegedly located the places of residence of Russian military personnel in Crimea and received the components for an explosive device, which she hid in a cache. Buyukhchan went missing in May last year after going on a bus trip on the peninsula and her relatives didn’t know her whereabouts for more than two months. In fact she had initially been jailed a few days after her disappearance for allegedly swearing in public. In mid-July the FSB announced a criminal prosecution against her and published a video of her confessing to planning a car bombing.

A military court has sentenced four people from Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast to between 13 and 14 years in prison for abetting terrorism for allegedly attempting to blow up the car of former policeman Maxim Kary in May 2024. Natalia Kozhemyatskaya, 47, and Konstantin Semenyuk, 29, were sentenced to 14 years in prison, Anastasia Bernatskaya, 27, to 13 years and four months, and Pavel Peleshuk, 33, to 13 years. According to prosecutors, the administrator of a pro-Ukrainian online group, who was linked to Ukraine’s military intelligence service, instructed the defendants to assassinate Kary and one of them threw an explosive device at his car, but he noticed it and escaped unharmed. It later exploded and killed FSB bomb disposal specialist Mikhail Sverdlikov. All four defendants were arrested shortly afterwards and held for six months unofficially in basements, where three of them said they were tortured. Kozhemyatskaya said she was given electric shocks and raped. Peleshuk said he invented his testimony to make his tormentors stop giving him electric shocks and hitting him with a rubber baton. Semenyuk said he was tortured with beatings, electric shocks and water by masked men.

A court in Novosibirsk Oblast has sentenced 25-year-old Danil Nekrasov to 14 years in a maximum-security prison for treason, abetting sabotage and inciting a minor to commit a crime for allegedly working with Ukraine’s security services and encouraging the 15-year-old to set fire to a mobile phone tower last year. And a military court has sentenced two unnamed men from Tyumen Oblast, aged 33 and 21, to 13 years and 14 years in prison respectively for terrorism for an arson attack on railway equipment in March last year.

A court in Saratov Oblast has sentenced a 26-year-old man named as O. Tushkanov from the town of Balashov to 13 years in a maximum-security prison for treason for allegedly working with Ukraine’s security services in 2024. According to prosecutors, Tushkanov sent photographs of the location of an aviation training division and information about an FSB facility to a contact he had communicated with in Ukraine’s security services. Tushkanov was arrested in September 2024.

A court in Kaliningrad Oblast has sentenced 66-year-old lawyer Maria Bontsler to 12 years in prison for treason after the judge excluded all three of her defence lawyers from the closed hearing over their demand for access to materials that were classified as secret. Bontsler and her lawyers insisted that they contained no state secrets. The prosecutor also claimed that Bontsler was attempting to record the hearing. She was given a state-appointed defence lawyer. Bontsler was accused of giving information about Kaliningrad Oblast FSB officers to Ukraine’s intelligence services in 2024. She denied giving out secret information and said she wasn’t aware of talking to anyone in Ukraine’s intelligence services. She was arrested in May last year and said that her health had deteriorated while she was in jail awaiting trial. “Convicting an innocent person is a terrible crime. I will pray for God to be merciful to my executioners,” Bontsler told the court.

A military court has sentenced 37-year-old programmer Denis Vashchuk from Blagoveshchensk to nine years in prison for “financing terrorism” for sending 700 roubles ($8.50) to a friend. Vashchuk allegedly knew that the friend planned to go to Ukraine and join an organisation that is banned in Russia. The friend had gone from Moscow to Bryansk Oblast and asked Vashchuk for money to go to Ukraine. Vashchuk refused, but later gave him money to return to Moscow at the request of the friend’s mother. The friend reportedly suffered from schizophrenia. Vashchuk was arrested in December last year.

A military court has sentenced 40-year-old Marina Grishchenko from Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast to eight years in prison for inciting terrorism on the internet for a video she allegedly posted last year that called for the violent seizure of power in Russia and overthrow of Vladimir Putin. Previously Grishchenko had been given a suspended sentence for possession of explosives.

A military court in Yekaterinburg has sentenced 44-year-old Olga Sofronova-Moskvina to six years in prison for inciting extremism and terrorism for comments she allegedly made on Telegram about the torture of a defendant in the “Mayakovsky Readings” case in Moscow and the first sentence given to a person who set fire to a military recruiting office. According to prosecutors, Sofronova-Moskvina wrote: “Take the rubbish [cops] out all over the country!” and “When will they start destroying the rubbish?” in response to the torture of Artem Kamardin, one of three poets arrested for readings held in protest against mobilisation in September 2022. In response to Kirill Butylin’s arson on February 28, 2022 she wrote: “Well done! Let’s support him against the attacks of terrorist Russia!”

A military court has sentenced 30-year-old service technician Roman Khusainov from Tver to four years in prison for inciting terrorism and extremism for comments he made on YouTube videos. According to prosecutors, Khusainov made comments in June on a video titled “Elections in Russia” calling for violence against members of the ruling United Russia party. A month later he made a comment calling for a terrorist attack on Vladimir Putin. Khusainov pleaded guilty.

Russian ambassador to the United States dies

Russia’s ambassador to the United States since March last year, Alexander Darchiev, has died in Moscow from an unspecified chronic illness at the age of 66. He had previously been ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021. Ukraine also currently lacks an ambassador to the United States after Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the previous ambassador in August.