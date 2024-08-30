The Russia Report

The Russia Report

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Aug 30, 2024

Society needs to balance freedom of speech with the benefits of protecting the weak.

Unfortunately, the tradeoff is not that simple.

Once governments have access to social media, they start putting that access to less savory purposes.

Look at the UK punishing people for an array of opinions rather than actions. (They just released 5,000 inmates of prison to make room for social media offenders).

Bluntly, I will take my chances on a scammer getting past my skepticism over trusting a government bureaucrat to define free speech.

https://jonathanturley.org/2024/08/22/the-united-kingdom-unleashes-crackdown-on-free-speech/

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