The Russia Report

From the editor

Russia is showing off its “humanitarian efforts” in starving Oleshky today with the endorsement of the Trump administration while killing more civilians across Ukraine, including yesterday 15 people at a train station in Dnipro and two 15-year-old girls in Chernihiv. “Four American journalists from Newsmax will be on the ground in Oleshky, embedded with Russian and Ukrainian humanitarian leaders,” Melania Trump wrote on X on Wednesday while retweeting a post by Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev. “Serving as neutral observers, they will independently record and permanently document this historic humanitarian mission,” she added. The White House claimed that the First Lady had negotiated Russia’s “humanitarian ceasefire” in the Kherson Oblast city.

Bodies lie on a platform at Dnipro station after Russia killed 15 people there yesterday

The latest report by the UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, published on Monday, says that Russian authorities have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity by attacking civilians and vital energy infrastructure. The three-person panel relied on the accounts of 255 people who endured last winter amid dire conditions in Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia and Zhytomyr oblasts, as well as Ukrainian authorities, medical doctors and non-governmental organisations. The Commission also cited “compelling evidence” that the Russian authorities recruited men trafficked from 29 countries into the armed forces, in violation of international human rights law.

“The scale of civilian suffering has been incremental over the years, due to the augmenting intensity of the attacks during the cold season, their widening geographic scope, and their repeated character,” the report says. “According to multiple interviews, persons living in the affected areas have developed various physical and mental health conditions as a consequence of prolonged exposure to cold in their homes. Describing how her family coped with extensive outages during the winter, a woman from Dnipro city stated, ‘Cold - it paralyzes you; there’s simply no way to get warm, and terrifying thoughts come into your mind’. As a new cold season sets in, the attacks have again intensified and there is serious concern for the life and health of civilians.

“The Commission assesses that the Russian commanders ordering the attacks had the knowledge that the heating facilities they targeted in large civilian agglomerations were indispensable to the civilian population, in particular during the winter,” the report continues. “Russian authorities have made official declarations concerning further attacks and referred to a plan for their commission. The evidence collected demonstrates that the waves of attacks by Russian authorities against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure were carried out with intent and pursuant to a state policy to deprive the civilian population from essential energy supplies and cause suffering. The Commission has concluded that the Russian authorities have committed war crimes of intentionally directing attacks against civilian objects and the crimes against humanity of other inhumane acts.”

Energy disruptions have tortured old people in their homes and caused deaths in hospitals and clinics, the report says. “An older person stated, ‘I lay cold and hungry, without medicine, without anything’. Another older person described this period as ‘simply fear’ and said that she just stayed at home and cried... A woman described the challenges of caring for her mother, terminally ill with cancer during periods of prolonged power cuts. While there was still electricity in the hospital, there was no heating, and she was freezing during her chemotherapy treatment lasting 4 to 6 hours. She passed away in February 2026. In another situation, a woman with cystic fibrosis had to be hospitalised but asked to be discharged earlier as she could no longer stand the cold.”

As another winter approaches, Russia’s behaviour is only worsening. The Oleshky ceasefire may briefly help some people but will also be exploited as a propaganda stunt aimed at convincing more Americans that their president and his wife are cooperating successfully with Russia. Newsmax is less likely to cover the daily attacks by Russia that terrorise civilians all over Ukraine. The only way to ensure safety for the people of Oleshky and the rest of the country is to end Russia’s aggression once and for all.

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Russia kills more civilians in Ukraine

A Russian drone strike on a train platform in Dnipro yesterday killed 15 people and injured 18 others, while a Banderol cruise missile struck the centre of Chernihiv, killing two 15-year-old girls and injuring at 25 other people. The girls were named as Yana Pieshkova, a rhythmic gymnast, and Mariia Mozhova, a dancer – friends from the same school. Another Russian daytime drone strike yesterday on a block of flats in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, killed three people and injured another 32. Meanwhile a Russian FPV drone struck a marked humanitarian bus in Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia Oblast yesterday, killing a woman and seriously injuring the driver. The bus was the frontline village’s only public transport link to Zaporizhzhia, serving residents who rely on it for medical care, food, and other essential needs. Last night a Russian attack on Kyiv killed one person. Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast yesterday killed four people and injured 26 others.

On Tuesday two people were killed in Russian attacks on Novodonetske and Iverske in Donetsk Oblast. On Monday evening Russia attacked a residential area of Kharkiv, killing two people and injuring four others. Later that night a Russian attack on Kyiv killed one person and injured 15 others. On Saturday a Russian drone strike on a farm in Sumy Oblast killed a 32-year-old woman and injured four other people. That night a Russian drone strike on a block of flats in Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killed four people and injured 13 others, and a Russian drone strike on Kharkiv killed one person and injured four others. Last Friday a civilian cargo ship sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania as a result of being hit by a Russian drone. The Khoryv was sailing from Turkey under the flag of the Comoros and was crewed by Ukrainian and Azerbaijani nationals. One Ukrainian crew member was confirmed dead and four others were hospitalised.

Jesse Adams, 40, an animal rescue volunteer from Canada, has been reported killed in a Russian FPV drone strike on an evacuation vehicle near Kramatorsk. Adams co-founded RainCoast Dog Rescue Society in Sooke, Vancouver Island in 2014 and went to Ukraine to work alongside Animal Rescue Kharkiv. He spent months this year evacuating animals from some of the most dangerous areas of eastern Ukraine, and had been to Ukraine on two previous missions following Russia’s invasion. Adams said his Ukrainian heritage, military background and lifelong love of animals continued to draw him back to the country. “All animals matter, all these lives matter, no matter how small or how big,” he said in an interview in July.

Ukraine strikes more targets in Russia

Last Friday Ukrainian drones struck the Proton plant in Orel, killing four people and injuring at least 19 others, according to Orel Oblast governor Andrei Klychkov. The drones caused devastating damage to the plant, which manufactures electronic components for military systems. On Saturday morning Ukrainian drones struck the Tolyattikauchuk chemical plant in Tolyatti, Samara Oblast, which produces raw materials used to manufacture solid rocket fuel for tactical and ballistic missiles. That night Ukrainian drones struck an Ozon warehouse in Omsk, destroying it. On Sunday Ukrainian cruise missiles struck the Energiya plant in Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, which manufactures batteries for military systems.

On Monday Ukrainian drones attacked Voronezh, killing three people and injuring 39 others, according to Voronezh Oblast governor Alexander Gusev. Fragments of a downed drone hit a passenger train, where most of the injuries occurred, he said. The attack also started fires at industrial facilities and at a business centre and a block of flats. On Tuesday night Ukrainian drones attacked a metallurgical plant in Lipetsk and the Azot chemicals plant in Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast, starting fires at both locations. Last night Ukrainian drones struck the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in Samara Oblast, starting huge fires, and the Konservsushprod plant in Starodub, Bryansk Oblast, which supplies canned food and individual rations to Russian security forces and armed forces.

Russia’s last independent newspaper “killed”

Russia’s last independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta announced its closure today with an editorial statement starting with the words “We have been killed”. The paper’s editor-in-chief Dmitri Muratov was a joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for his efforts to safeguard freedom of expression. Investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya, who was shot dead in 2006, also worked for the paper. “On November 9th, we will turn off the lights in the home where we have lived for 30 years, shut down our servers, and leave,” the statement says. “The newspaper no longer exists. The Russian authorities and the Russian security services have forced our editorial team to cease its operations.

“More than 30 years of our life shared with our country and its citizens will end, leaving us homeless, with no means of existence and under the constant threat of repression,” the statement continues. “The three decades we have spent together were mostly happy. Our readers our friends, our articles and our films gave us meaning and hope. At times, however, these years were also desperately sad and bitter. It was under the current political regime - not during the chaotic 1990s - that six of our our colleagues were murdered for fulfilling their professional and civic duties: Igor Domnikov, Yuri Shchekochikhin, Anna Politkovskaya, Stas Markelov, Anastasia Baburova, and Natalia Estemirova. We carried on as long as we could, but we were evicted from our home and our donations platform that allowed us to receive finanical suppport from our readers has been shut down. We have been stripped of all our resources. Entirely.”

Since the start of Russia’s “special military operation in Ukraine” Muratov has had acid paint thrown in his face, he and the newspaper have been labelled “foreign agents”, columnist Elena Milashina was abducted and almost beaten to death in Chechnya, Oleg Roldugin has been arrested and faces trial over his articles, and the paper’s offices have been raided, the statement says.

“Human rights and freedoms have been abolished in our country, and defending them is now seen as a crime,” the statement concludes. “Elections and elected governing bodies have been effectively dismantled. Civil society has been crushed Freedom of conscience and human dignity have been trampled upon. Private life has been turned inside out by filthy hands.” The paper’s editorial staff have promised that one more issue will be published.

Teacher who went to war suspected of double murder

A former teacher from St. Petersburg who went to fight in the war in Ukraine last year has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his son and the son’s grandmother. Dmitri Nakaryakov, 40, has been jailed to await trial. On Monday he went to the home of his ex-partner Anastasia Kycheva, 32, a history teacher, where he found their two-year-old son with Kycheva’s 58-year-old mother Alla Pidzhakova. Nakaryakov got into an argument with Pidzhakov and he killed her by hitting her on the head with a hammer several times, then dragged her body into the bath. He then killed his son with the hammer and left his body on the couch. When Kycheva got home Nakaryakov was drunk and told her that their son was asleep. He then attacked Kycheva, knocking her unconscious. When she woke up he tried to stab her in the eyes, only stopping when blood was pouring out of them. Nakaryakov told Kycheva everything was her fault, and that he wanted her to live to know what he had done to her relatives and to her, she told investigators. She added that she had got pregnant after he raped her. Their son’s body was found in the fridge.

Former Wagner contractor given leniency for assaulting wife

A former Wagner contractor who assaulted his wife in the corridor of a block of flats in Novosibirsk, while she was holding their 18-month-old child, has been charged with “minor hooliganism”. Security cameras showed the man, named only as Yevgeny, aged 48, punching his wife in the face and kicking her while she was on the floor, and subsequently being arrested. His wife said that while drunk he had started asking her questions before attacking her. Yevgeny had been convicted of murder and was recruited to Wagner from prison to fight in Ukraine six months ago. He came home after receiving a concussion.

Another political prisoner dies in custody

Political prisoner Alexander Kondratov has died in a Moscow hospital at the age of 52, from what authorities claim was a heart attack. Kondratov, who had been a TV art director including on the 2007 series “Liquidation”, set in post-war Odesa, was sent to hospital from jail a few days before his death. Kondratov had lived in Kyiv since 2012 and was arrested at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport in May when he returned to Russia to get a new passport.

More people sentenced for pro-Ukraine and anti-regime activities

A court in Saratov Oblast has sentenced 30-year-old former Wagner contractor Vladislav Khautin to 19 years in a maximum-security prison for treason and sabotage for allegedly working for Ukraine, and also found him guilty on a charge of drug possession. According to prosecutors, Khautin made contact with someone from Ukrainian intelligence in late 2024 and agreed to carry out tasks for them. He put up signs on buildings and landmarks in Saratov and sent them to his handler. In June last year he allegedly set fire to a Megafon base station, and he also attempted other arson attacks, but was seen. In July last year he set fire to another communications base station in Krasnodar. Shortly afterwards he was arrested and jailed to await trial. In 2022 a court in Saratov sentenced Khautin to 10 years in a maximum-security prison for drug dealing after he had previously been sentenced for robbery. Soon afterwards he was recruited to Wagner from jail and pardoned.

A court in Moscow Oblast has sentenced former VympelKom mobile phone company IT specialist Dmitri Paramonov, 50, to 15 years in a maximum-security prison for treason for unspecified activities. In March last year Paromonov was sentenced to a year and four months in prison for allegedly punching two FSB officers who came to search his flat in October 2024. Paromonov said the officers came at him after he returned from his dacha to find them breaking into his home, having been alerted by a call from a neighbour. Up until his arrest that day he had constantly reposted social media comments criticising the war and Vladimir Putin and supporting Alexei Navalny. “So, Z-patriots, has your big moment come?” Paromonov wrote in September 2022 after Putin announced nationwide mobilisation.

A court in Khabarovsk has sentenced 26-year-old student Svetlana Psheno to 12 ½ years in prison for treason for allegedly giving personal data about Russian troops to Ukraine’s intelligence services last year. Psheno was accused of providing 10 Excel files with lists and 10 letters to Ukraine.