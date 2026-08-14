The Russia Report

From the editor

Russia’s Supreme Court has banned the Yabloko party from September’s State Duma elections after the pro-Kremlin Rodina party filed a lawsuit with numerous claims that Yabloko had violated the rules and also calling them traitors. Just weeks before the Central Electoral Commission included Yabloko on the ballot as it had done every year since the party was formed in 1993. It was always considered to be a party tolerated by the Kremlin despite its relatively liberal and anti-war policies.

Yabloko leader Nikolai Rybakov holds up an apple after the Supreme Court’s ruling

The ruling came quickly after exiled opposition leaders, including Yulia Navalnaya, Vladimir Kara-Murza and Andrei Pivovarov had united to call on Russians to vote for Yabloko. Several of these leaders had been given long prison sentences for their anti-war stances and were released in international exchanges, but are still designated in Russia as foreign agents. Yabloko’s leader Nikolai Rybakov had attempted to distance the party from the unsolicited endorsements but they proved to be a death blow. The exiled leaders are now urging Russians to vote for any party other than United Russia, repeating their controversial and failed tactic of “Smart Voting” that was conceived by Alexei Navalny. They still believe that there are significant numbers of Russians who oppose the war on moral rather than purely self-interested economic grounds whose voices are not being heard, but the evidence suggests that they are very much a minority.

After a hearing that lasted for more than eight hours Supreme Court judge Vyacheslav Kirillov agreed with Rodina that Yabloko had violated the copyright of the famous Soviet song “May There Always Be Sunshine” by using a quote from it in an interview with the party’s founder Grigory Yavlinsky, exceeded spending limits in its election campaign, and that foreign agents had helped to distribute its campaign materials. The court also ruled that 12 of the party’s candidates for the Duma had received funds from foreign sources, and that the party had received donations from people who had been paid at some point from abroad. Judge Kirillov was previously responsible for ordering the dissolving of the Civic Initiative group and banning the non-existent “International Memorial Society”.

A crowd gathered outside the court in Moscow to support Yabloko and chanted “Shame!” and applauded when the party’s representatives came out to speak after the ruling. Rybakov held up an apple – the party’s name means apple and is also based on the names of its founders Yavlinsky, Yuri Boldyrev and Vladimir Lukin. Police warned the supporters, who were predominantly young people, over loudspeakers to disperse quickly or be taken to military recruiting offices. The threat had the desired effect.

Yavlinsky responded to the ban with an article titled “This isn’t about the fate of Yabloko, it’s about the fate of Russia,” which noted that the party’s slogan is “For peace and freedom!”. “Removing a party with exactly this kind of programme from the elections without any real reasons is basically the political system exposing itself,” he wrote. “It’s clear that the demand for peace and freedom today turned out to be much stronger than the authorities expected.”

“The Kremlin is afraid,” Navalnaya said in a video posted on X after the ruling. “They’ve seen what they didn’t want to see – people are starting to unite. It’s not about Yabloko, it’s about the fact that millions of Russians would have had the chance to say what they really think about Putin and the war... The plan was simple – allow Yabloko in, show they got 2 percent, and then say ‘That’s it, that’s how many of you there are.’ Now they’re switching to Plan B – trying to convince everyone that it’s impossible to change anything. That everything is decided in advance. That you should throw up your hands and stop hoping. But what if we don’t throw up our hands? If we keep talking, uniting and supporting? We also have a Plan B.”

The Yabloko ban comes after high-profile opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin was designated as a foreign agent and fined in court, prompting him to leave Russia for France. Communist Party candidates have also been feeling the pressure lately. The leader of the Communist group in the Leningrad Oblast legislature, Ivan Apostolevsky, has been refused permission to register as a candidate because he was given a 10-day jail sentence in July for posting Instagram and Facebook links in 2018. Those and other Western social media platforms are now considered extremist in Russia. Authorities in Yakutsk refused the Communist Party permission to hold a gathering in one of the city’s squares, claiming that technical work would be under way in the square on that day.

The remnants of the Russian opposition have still not learnt the lesson that attempting to participate in Vladimir Putin’s rigged elections is a losing game, and that the Kremlin will ban them, or if necessary, jail or kill them, to get them out of the way. While Ukrainians battle the Kremlin with courageous soldiers and drones, Russians are once again throwing their efforts into a completely futile exercise. Their problem has always been that they want to help Russians while doing as little as possible to support Ukraine. Until they back the right horse, they will fall again and again at the first hurdle.

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Russia kills more civilians in Ukraine, including Polish volunteer

Last Friday night three members of the same family - a grandfather, grandmother and their three-year-old grandson - were killed in a Russian attack on the village of Pukhivka in Kyiv Oblast in which four other people were injured. On the same night Russian attacks killed two people and injured eight others in Kharkiv Oblast, killed two people and injured 24 others in Kherson Oblast, and killed one person and injured 15 others in Donetsk Oblast.

On Sunday Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast killed five people and injured at least 12 others. On Monday night Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with North Korean ballistic missiles, Zircon missiles and guided aerial bombs, killing six people and injuring 19 others, while on the same night Russia also attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing three people, including a 15-year-old boy, and injuring five others. Yesterday Russia struck a passenger train in Odesa Oblast with a drone, killing the train driver and his assistant. Last night Russia also struck a block of flats in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, with guided aerial bombs, killing one person and injuring 15 others.

Meanwhile a funeral was held in Kyiv last Friday for Polish volunteer Marek Rusek-Wolski, who was killed by a Russian drone near Kharkiv on July 27 while providing aid to people on the front lines. Rusek-Wolski founded the “Together for Ukraine” group in 2023 and had made several trips to the country. “Marek demonstrated through solid actions that solidarity is not an abstract slogan. He did not remain on the sidelines, and when hardship - Russian aggression - came to Ukraine, he himself got behind the wheel of a car to deliver aid and help the people of Kharkiv,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

Ukraine strikes more targets in Russia

On Friday night Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in Syzran, Samara Oblast, starting a fire. On Saturday night Ukrainian drones reportedly hit blocks of flats in Belgorod, killing six people and injuring 25 others. On Monday morning Ukrainian drones struck the Nizhnekamskneftekhim rubbers and plastics plant in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan, reportedly killing 13 people in the vicinity and injuring 48 others. On the same day Ukrainian drones struck the ZapSibNeftekhim petrochemicals plant in Tobolsk, Tyumen Oblast, setting it on fire, and later a Wildberries warehouse in Voronezh, destroying it. On Tuesday they hit an oil refinery in Orsk, Orenburg Oblast, causing a fire. That night Ukraine’s Palianytsia jet-powered drones, Neptune missiles and unmanned naval systems struck targets at the naval base in Novorossiysk on the Black Sea. Yesterday Ukrainian drones struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery and a Wildberries warehouse in Bashkortostan.

More people sentenced for pro-Ukraine and anti-regime activities

A military court has sentenced 39-year-old former village teacher Nikolai Avdonin from Penza Oblast to 14 years in a maximum-security prison for “financing extremism and terrorism” for allegedly donating to and participating in the banned Artpodgotovka opposition group, which attempted to incite a revolution in 2017. According to prosecutors Avdonin made 60 donations to the group and had a virtual membership card. He was also accused of giving the group information about municipal officials in an unspecified town. Avdonin was arrested in July last year.

A court in Sverdlovsk Oblast has sentenced 34-year-old purchasing manager Ivan Stolbov to 13 years in a maximum-security prison for treason for allegedly making donations to Ukraine’s armed forces. Stolbov, a Russian citizen, was accused of making 11 donations of about 100 hryvnia ($2) each when he was living in Ivano-Frankivsk in Ukraine. In July last year he flew to Yekaterinburg to visit relatives and was arrested at the city’s Koltsovo airport, initially held in jail on hooliganism charges.

Russian Naval captain assassinated in Sevastopol

A woman named as Margarita Reut from Sochi, born in 1994, has been arrested after Naval Capt. Robert Shageyev was killed in an explosion in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea. Reut is accused of detonating a device hidden in a bin as Shageyev walked past a bench. Shageyev was the commander of the Ukrainian submarine Zaporizhzhia but handed his vessel over to the Russians when he switched to their side in 2014. Reut reportedly confessed to the assassination and said she was paid in cryptocurrency to do it. In July last year she was fined for discrediting the armed forces after allegedly shouting “That’s what you need, Russians!” on a train going from Samara to Adler in response to hearing about a Ukrainian drone attack on Rostov Oblast.

Separately it was reported that five people had been killed in Sevastopol while attempting to demine Ukrainian explosives. Four were bomb disposal experts and the other one was a security guard at a site where a device was found. On Wednesday night Ukrainian drones attacked power stations in Sevastopol.

US ex-Marine released from Russia in poor health

Former US Marine Robert Gilman has been sent home from Russia to the United States after spending more than four years in prison on various charges. Last week it was reported that he had been hospitalised, and a picture shared by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on X showed Gilman, 32, looking thin and pale with his head on a pillow on a plane. Donald Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that Gilman had been released for humanitarian reasons and that no exchange had taken place.